All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 905 Sunnybrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
905 Sunnybrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

905 Sunnybrook Lane

905 Sunnybrook Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

905 Sunnybrook Ln, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,496 sf home is located in Baytown, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Sunnybrook Lane have any available units?
905 Sunnybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Sunnybrook Lane have?
Some of 905 Sunnybrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Sunnybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Sunnybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Sunnybrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Sunnybrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 905 Sunnybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Sunnybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 905 Sunnybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Sunnybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Sunnybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Sunnybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Sunnybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Sunnybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Sunnybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Sunnybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine