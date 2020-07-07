All apartments in Baytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

903 Running Creek Court

903 Running Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

903 Running Creek Court, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Running Creek Court have any available units?
903 Running Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 903 Running Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
903 Running Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Running Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 903 Running Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 903 Running Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 903 Running Creek Court offers parking.
Does 903 Running Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Running Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Running Creek Court have a pool?
No, 903 Running Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 903 Running Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 903 Running Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Running Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Running Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Running Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Running Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

