Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Baytown, TX. This updated home has beautiful tile flooring in the living area with carpeting in the bedrooms. Cats and Dogs welcome! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have any available units?
807 West Murrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 807 West Murrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 West Murrill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 West Murrill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 West Murrill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue offer parking?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
