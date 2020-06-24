All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 807 West Murrill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
807 West Murrill Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

807 West Murrill Avenue

807 West Murrill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 West Murrill Avenue, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Baytown, TX. This updated home has beautiful tile flooring in the living area with carpeting in the bedrooms. Cats and Dogs welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have any available units?
807 West Murrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 807 West Murrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 West Murrill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 West Murrill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 West Murrill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue offer parking?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine