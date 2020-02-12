Rent Calculator
Baytown, TX
807 Fleetwood Drive
807 Fleetwood Drive
807 Fleetwood St
·
No Longer Available
807 Fleetwood St, Baytown, TX 77520
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELL LAID OUT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM.
SCHEDULE A SELF TOUR AND APPLY AT WWW.GOALPROPERTIES.COM
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
807 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 807 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Fleetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Fleetwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
No, 807 Fleetwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Fleetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Fleetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Fleetwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
