Baytown, TX
802 Pearl St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:39 PM

802 Pearl St

802 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 Pearl Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Pearl St have any available units?
802 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 802 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
802 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 802 Pearl St offer parking?
No, 802 Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 802 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 802 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 802 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 802 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Pearl St does not have units with air conditioning.

