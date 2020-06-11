Rent Calculator
Baytown, TX
7118 Chickasaw St
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:37 AM
7118 Chickasaw St
7118 Chickasaw Street
No Longer Available
Location
7118 Chickasaw Street, Baytown, TX 77521
Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
.This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree shaded lot with a large living room, fireplace and in Chambers County. Make this home yours. Sits in a quiet neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7118 Chickasaw St have any available units?
7118 Chickasaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 7118 Chickasaw St currently offering any rent specials?
7118 Chickasaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 Chickasaw St pet-friendly?
No, 7118 Chickasaw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 7118 Chickasaw St offer parking?
No, 7118 Chickasaw St does not offer parking.
Does 7118 Chickasaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7118 Chickasaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 Chickasaw St have a pool?
No, 7118 Chickasaw St does not have a pool.
Does 7118 Chickasaw St have accessible units?
No, 7118 Chickasaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 Chickasaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 Chickasaw St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7118 Chickasaw St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7118 Chickasaw St has units with air conditioning.
