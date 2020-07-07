All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 708 S 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
708 S 7th Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

708 S 7th Street

708 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 South 7th Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated one story home with gorgeous newly refinished wood floors! Quiet Neighborhood. Great floor plan with Spacious Living and Family Rooms, with New Upgraded Tile!, Dining and Breakfast Rooms (Could be used as study). Large Kitchen with New Upgraded Tile! and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master bedroom with separate Renovated Bathroom and Large Walk in Closet and Upgraded Flooring. Two Large Bedrooms and Beautifully Renovated Bathroom in separate Hallway. You will find plenty of closet space, great lot appeal and lots of charm in this must see treasure. Won't last. Priced for a lucky tenant to make it their home soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 S 7th Street have any available units?
708 S 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 S 7th Street have?
Some of 708 S 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 S 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 S 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 S 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 S 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 708 S 7th Street offer parking?
No, 708 S 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 S 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 S 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 S 7th Street have a pool?
No, 708 S 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 S 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 708 S 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 S 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 S 7th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine