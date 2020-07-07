708 S 7th Street

Amenities

Beautiful updated one story home with gorgeous newly refinished wood floors! Quiet Neighborhood. Great floor plan with Spacious Living and Family Rooms, with New Upgraded Tile!, Dining and Breakfast Rooms (Could be used as study). Large Kitchen with New Upgraded Tile! and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master bedroom with separate Renovated Bathroom and Large Walk in Closet and Upgraded Flooring. Two Large Bedrooms and Beautifully Renovated Bathroom in separate Hallway. You will find plenty of closet space, great lot appeal and lots of charm in this must see treasure. Won't last. Priced for a lucky tenant to make it their home soon.