704 East Defee Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering 1/2-month free!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.