All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 704 East Defee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
704 East Defee Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:48 PM

704 East Defee Avenue

704 East Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

704 East Sterling Avenue, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 East Defee Avenue have any available units?
704 East Defee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 704 East Defee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 East Defee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 East Defee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 East Defee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 704 East Defee Avenue offer parking?
No, 704 East Defee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 704 East Defee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 East Defee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 East Defee Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 East Defee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 East Defee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 East Defee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 East Defee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 East Defee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 East Defee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 East Defee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine