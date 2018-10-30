All apartments in Baytown
6923 Musclewood Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:47 AM

6923 Musclewood Road

6923 Musclewood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Musclewood Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,616 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, November 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offe

(RLNE5162405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Musclewood Road have any available units?
6923 Musclewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 Musclewood Road have?
Some of 6923 Musclewood Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 Musclewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Musclewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Musclewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6923 Musclewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 6923 Musclewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 6923 Musclewood Road offers parking.
Does 6923 Musclewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Musclewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Musclewood Road have a pool?
No, 6923 Musclewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Musclewood Road have accessible units?
No, 6923 Musclewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Musclewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 Musclewood Road has units with dishwashers.

