All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 6923 Dahlia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
6923 Dahlia Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:19 PM

6923 Dahlia Road

6923 Dahlia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6923 Dahlia Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,661 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5285776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Dahlia Road have any available units?
6923 Dahlia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 Dahlia Road have?
Some of 6923 Dahlia Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 Dahlia Road currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Dahlia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Dahlia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6923 Dahlia Road is pet friendly.
Does 6923 Dahlia Road offer parking?
Yes, 6923 Dahlia Road offers parking.
Does 6923 Dahlia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Dahlia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Dahlia Road have a pool?
Yes, 6923 Dahlia Road has a pool.
Does 6923 Dahlia Road have accessible units?
No, 6923 Dahlia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Dahlia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 Dahlia Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine