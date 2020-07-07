All apartments in Baytown
Last updated May 20 2019 at 6:04 PM

5406 Carousel Circle

5406 Carousel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Carousel Circle, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,592 sf home is located in Baytown, TX. This home features vinyl floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

