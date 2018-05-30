All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 5224 Shirley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
5224 Shirley Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:14 PM

5224 Shirley Street

5224 Shirley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5224 Shirley Street, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 1/3/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Shirley Street have any available units?
5224 Shirley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 5224 Shirley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Shirley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Shirley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Shirley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Shirley Street offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Shirley Street offers parking.
Does 5224 Shirley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Shirley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Shirley Street have a pool?
Yes, 5224 Shirley Street has a pool.
Does 5224 Shirley Street have accessible units?
No, 5224 Shirley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Shirley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Shirley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5224 Shirley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5224 Shirley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine