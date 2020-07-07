Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 518 W Archer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
518 W Archer Road
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:44 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
518 W Archer Road
518 West Archer Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
518 West Archer Road, Baytown, TX 77521
Highland Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home featuring a spacious family room with a tray ceiling, large open kitchen, Formal dining room,, and spacious bedrooms. Call today to schedule a private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 W Archer Road have any available units?
518 W Archer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 518 W Archer Road currently offering any rent specials?
518 W Archer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 W Archer Road pet-friendly?
No, 518 W Archer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 518 W Archer Road offer parking?
No, 518 W Archer Road does not offer parking.
Does 518 W Archer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 W Archer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 W Archer Road have a pool?
No, 518 W Archer Road does not have a pool.
Does 518 W Archer Road have accessible units?
No, 518 W Archer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 518 W Archer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 W Archer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 W Archer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 W Archer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523
Similar Pages
Baytown 1 Bedrooms
Baytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with Parking
Baytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine