Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 505 Peggy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
505 Peggy St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
505 Peggy St
505 Peggy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
505 Peggy Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bed 1 bath home, large front yard, long driveway, covered carport, priced to move fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Peggy St have any available units?
505 Peggy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 505 Peggy St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Peggy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Peggy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Peggy St is pet friendly.
Does 505 Peggy St offer parking?
Yes, 505 Peggy St offers parking.
Does 505 Peggy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Peggy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Peggy St have a pool?
No, 505 Peggy St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Peggy St have accessible units?
No, 505 Peggy St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Peggy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Peggy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Peggy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Peggy St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523
Similar Pages
Baytown 1 Bedrooms
Baytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with Parking
Baytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine