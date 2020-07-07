All apartments in Baytown
Last updated January 6 2020 at 6:53 PM

501 Midway Dr

501 Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Midway Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Midway Dr have any available units?
501 Midway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 501 Midway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Midway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Midway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Midway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 501 Midway Dr offer parking?
No, 501 Midway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 501 Midway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Midway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Midway Dr have a pool?
No, 501 Midway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 501 Midway Dr have accessible units?
No, 501 Midway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Midway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Midway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Midway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Midway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

