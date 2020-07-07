All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 4901 Ripple Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
4901 Ripple Creek Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:33 AM

4901 Ripple Creek Dr

4901 Ripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4901 Ripple Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Baytown has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr have any available units?
4901 Ripple Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr have?
Some of 4901 Ripple Creek Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Ripple Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Ripple Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Ripple Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 Ripple Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Ripple Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Ripple Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 4901 Ripple Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 4901 Ripple Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Ripple Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Ripple Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine