All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 415 W Pearce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
415 W Pearce Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:11 PM
415 W Pearce Street
415 West Pearce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
415 West Pearce Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
One Bed/ Bath with a new wall unit AC (mini Split AC units). All bills paid (Electric, Water, Cable, and Internet). Contact Listing agent for access showing times.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 W Pearce Street have any available units?
415 W Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 415 W Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 W Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W Pearce Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 W Pearce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 415 W Pearce Street offer parking?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 W Pearce Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
