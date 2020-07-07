All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 415 W Pearce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
415 W Pearce Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:11 PM

415 W Pearce Street

415 West Pearce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 West Pearce Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
One Bed/ Bath with a new wall unit AC (mini Split AC units). All bills paid (Electric, Water, Cable, and Internet). Contact Listing agent for access showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 W Pearce Street have any available units?
415 W Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 415 W Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 W Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W Pearce Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 W Pearce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 415 W Pearce Street offer parking?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 W Pearce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 W Pearce Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 W Pearce Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine