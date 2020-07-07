Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
409 River Bend Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 River Bend Drive
409 River Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
409 River Bend Drive, Baytown, TX 77521
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to Move In, Remodeled Home, Lots of Open Space, New Appliances, Nice Size Backyard to Entertain Guests, Backyard is Fenced, Easy Access to Highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 River Bend Drive have any available units?
409 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 River Bend Drive have?
Some of 409 River Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 River Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 409 River Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 River Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 409 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 River Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 409 River Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 River Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
