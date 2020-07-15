All apartments in Baytown
4047 Cary Creek Drive

4047 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4047 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: $1,525.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive have any available units?
4047 Cary Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 4047 Cary Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Cary Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Cary Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4047 Cary Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4047 Cary Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 Cary Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4047 Cary Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4047 Cary Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Cary Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
