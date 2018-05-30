Nice 4 Bedroom, one-story ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Zoned to Goose Creek, walking distance to schools, Garage, large backyard and RECENTLY UPDATED! Appointments made easy! Click on the ''Schedule Showing'' button today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have any available units?
4046 Cary Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have?
Some of 4046 Cary Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 Cary Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4046 Cary Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.