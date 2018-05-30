All apartments in Baytown
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

4046 Cary Creek Drive

4046 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4046 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 Bedroom, one-story ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Zoned to Goose Creek, walking distance to schools, Garage, large backyard and RECENTLY UPDATED! Appointments made easy! Click on the ''Schedule Showing'' button today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have any available units?
4046 Cary Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have?
Some of 4046 Cary Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 Cary Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4046 Cary Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 Cary Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4046 Cary Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4046 Cary Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 Cary Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4046 Cary Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4046 Cary Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 Cary Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 Cary Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

