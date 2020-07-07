Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3918 Ridge Canyon Rd
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:31 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3918 Ridge Canyon Rd
3918 Ridge Canyon Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
3918 Ridge Canyon Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home has beautiful open living space with ceramic tile. Ceramic tile countertops in the kitchen with pass thru bar !! Master bathroom with tub and shower! Make your appointment to see it today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd have any available units?
3918 Ridge Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Ridge Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd offer parking?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3918 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
