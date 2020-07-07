All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3907 Cary Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3907 Cary Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3907 Cary Creek Dr

3907 Cary Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3907 Cary Creek Dr, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Cary Creek Dr have any available units?
3907 Cary Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Cary Creek Dr have?
Some of 3907 Cary Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Cary Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Cary Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Cary Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Cary Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 3907 Cary Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Cary Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 3907 Cary Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Cary Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Cary Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 3907 Cary Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Cary Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3907 Cary Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Cary Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 Cary Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine