Baytown, TX
3847 Cary Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3847 Cary Creek Dr

3847 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3847 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr have any available units?
3847 Cary Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3847 Cary Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3847 Cary Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 Cary Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3847 Cary Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3847 Cary Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3847 Cary Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 3847 Cary Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3847 Cary Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 Cary Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3847 Cary Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3847 Cary Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

