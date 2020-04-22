All apartments in Baytown
3819 Cary Creek Drive

3819 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1495.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive have any available units?
3819 Cary Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3819 Cary Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Cary Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Cary Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Cary Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Cary Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Cary Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3819 Cary Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3819 Cary Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Cary Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
