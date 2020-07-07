All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3815 Cary Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3815 Cary Creek Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:43 PM

3815 Cary Creek Drive

3815 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3815 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive have any available units?
3815 Cary Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3815 Cary Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Cary Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Cary Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Cary Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Cary Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Cary Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3815 Cary Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3815 Cary Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Cary Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine