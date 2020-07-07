All apartments in Baytown
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3811 Cary Creek Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

3811 Cary Creek Drive

3811 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive have any available units?
3811 Cary Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3811 Cary Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Cary Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Cary Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3811 Cary Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Cary Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Cary Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3811 Cary Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3811 Cary Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 Cary Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 Cary Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

