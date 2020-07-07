All apartments in Baytown
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:38 AM

3807 Cary Creek Dr

3807 Cary Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Cary Creek Dr have any available units?
3807 Cary Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Cary Creek Dr have?
Some of 3807 Cary Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Cary Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Cary Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Cary Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Cary Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 3807 Cary Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Cary Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 3807 Cary Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Cary Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Cary Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 3807 Cary Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Cary Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3807 Cary Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Cary Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Cary Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

