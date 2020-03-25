All apartments in Baytown
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

3610 Apache Meadows Drive

3610 Apache Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Apache Meadows Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1625.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive have any available units?
3610 Apache Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3610 Apache Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Apache Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Apache Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Apache Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Apache Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

