Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3527 Red Cedar Drive

3527 Red Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Red Cedar Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,049 sf home is located in Baytown, TX. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive have any available units?
3527 Red Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3527 Red Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Red Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Red Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 Red Cedar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive offer parking?
No, 3527 Red Cedar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 Red Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 3527 Red Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3527 Red Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 Red Cedar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3527 Red Cedar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3527 Red Cedar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

