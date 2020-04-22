3413 Carriage Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 bed/1 bath is now up for lease! Do NOT miss out! Come take a look at what this home has to offer- fresh hard wood floors, trim molding, granite countertops throughout the home, wash room, spacious bedrooms &amp; closet space, additional room for a study/office,along with double-car garage! Ready for Immediate Move- In. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!