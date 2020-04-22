All apartments in Baytown
Location

3413 Carriage Lane, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bed/1 bath is now up for lease! Do NOT miss out! Come take a look at what this home has to offer- fresh hard wood floors, trim molding, granite countertops throughout the home, wash room, spacious bedrooms &amp;amp; closet space, additional room for a study/office,along with double-car garage! Ready for Immediate Move- In. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Carriage Lane have any available units?
3413 Carriage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Carriage Lane have?
Some of 3413 Carriage Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Carriage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Carriage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Carriage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Carriage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Carriage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Carriage Lane offers parking.
Does 3413 Carriage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Carriage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Carriage Lane have a pool?
No, 3413 Carriage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Carriage Lane have accessible units?
No, 3413 Carriage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Carriage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Carriage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

