This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Baytown has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have any available units?
3314 Red Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have?
Some of 3314 Red Cedar Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Red Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Red Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Red Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 Red Cedar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail offer parking?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have a pool?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
