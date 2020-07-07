All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3314 Red Cedar Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3314 Red Cedar Trail
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:12 PM

3314 Red Cedar Trail

3314 Red Cedar Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3314 Red Cedar Trail, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Baytown has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have any available units?
3314 Red Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have?
Some of 3314 Red Cedar Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Red Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Red Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Red Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 Red Cedar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail offer parking?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have a pool?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Red Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine