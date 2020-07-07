Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 309 N Jones St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
309 N Jones St
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 N Jones St
309 North Jones Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
309 North Jones Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished Efficiency Utility Bills Paid 1 bedroom 1 bathroom great central Baytown location close to everything! $235 weekly rate also available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 N Jones St have any available units?
309 N Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 309 N Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Jones St pet-friendly?
No, 309 N Jones St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 309 N Jones St offer parking?
No, 309 N Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 309 N Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Jones St have a pool?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Jones St have accessible units?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523
Similar Pages
Baytown 1 Bedrooms
Baytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with Parking
Baytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine