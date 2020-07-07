All apartments in Baytown
309 N Jones St

309 North Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 North Jones Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished Efficiency Utility Bills Paid 1 bedroom 1 bathroom great central Baytown location close to everything! $235 weekly rate also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N Jones St have any available units?
309 N Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 309 N Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Jones St pet-friendly?
No, 309 N Jones St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 309 N Jones St offer parking?
No, 309 N Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 309 N Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Jones St have a pool?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Jones St have accessible units?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.

