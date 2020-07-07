You will love this remodeled home! Tile floors throughout the common areas. Stainless steel appliances. Plenty of open space for hosting. Elementary school within walking distance and easy access to the highway!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have any available units?
2610 Massey Tompkins Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Massey Tompkins Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.