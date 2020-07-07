All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
2610 Massey Tompkins Rd
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:34 AM

2610 Massey Tompkins Rd

2610 Massey-Tompkins Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2610 Massey-Tompkins Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You will love this remodeled home! Tile floors throughout the common areas. Stainless steel appliances. Plenty of open space for hosting. Elementary school within walking distance and easy access to the highway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have any available units?
2610 Massey Tompkins Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Massey Tompkins Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd offer parking?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have a pool?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have accessible units?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Massey Tompkins Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine