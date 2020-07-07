Rent Calculator
2332 New Jersey St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:27 PM
2332 New Jersey St
2332 New Jersey Street
No Longer Available
Location
2332 New Jersey Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2332 New Jersey St have any available units?
2332 New Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 2332 New Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
2332 New Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 New Jersey St pet-friendly?
No, 2332 New Jersey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 2332 New Jersey St offer parking?
No, 2332 New Jersey St does not offer parking.
Does 2332 New Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 New Jersey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 New Jersey St have a pool?
No, 2332 New Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 2332 New Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 2332 New Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 New Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 New Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2332 New Jersey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2332 New Jersey St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
