Baytown, TX
2203 Rosille St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2203 Rosille St

2203 Rosille Street · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Rosille Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Baytown, TX . It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,348 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl flooring, a kitchen with black appliances, private back patio, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

