Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 212 STERLING STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
212 STERLING STREET
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:28 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 STERLING STREET
212 E Sterling St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
212 E Sterling St, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH 1600 SF - NICE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH 1600 SF
(RLNE4930465)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 STERLING STREET have any available units?
212 STERLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 212 STERLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
212 STERLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 STERLING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 STERLING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 212 STERLING STREET offer parking?
No, 212 STERLING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 212 STERLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 STERLING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 STERLING STREET have a pool?
No, 212 STERLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 212 STERLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 212 STERLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 212 STERLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 STERLING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 STERLING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 STERLING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Similar Pages
Baytown 1 Bedrooms
Baytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with Parking
Baytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine