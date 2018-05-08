Rent Calculator
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1602 Sheridan Dr
1602 Sheridan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1602 Sheridan Drive, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
Self access through tenantturner.com.
Please email us rentals@upsiderealtyhou.com for more information or for instructions on how to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr have any available units?
1602 Sheridan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 1602 Sheridan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Sheridan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Sheridan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Sheridan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr offer parking?
No, 1602 Sheridan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Sheridan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr have a pool?
No, 1602 Sheridan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1602 Sheridan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Sheridan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Sheridan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Sheridan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
