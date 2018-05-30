Rent Calculator
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:42 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 BARCELONA WAY
1521 Barcelona Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1521 Barcelona Way, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH PATIO HOME WITH 1140 SF - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH PATIO HOME WITH 1140 SF
(RLNE4656883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY have any available units?
1521 BARCELONA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 1521 BARCELONA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1521 BARCELONA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 BARCELONA WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 BARCELONA WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY offer parking?
No, 1521 BARCELONA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 BARCELONA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY have a pool?
No, 1521 BARCELONA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1521 BARCELONA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 BARCELONA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 BARCELONA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 BARCELONA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
