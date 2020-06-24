All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 1517 BARCELONA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
1517 BARCELONA WAY
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:07 PM

1517 BARCELONA WAY

1517 Barcelona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1517 Barcelona Way, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PATIO HOME WITH 1010 SF - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PATIO HOME WITH 1010 SF

(RLNE5321243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY have any available units?
1517 BARCELONA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 1517 BARCELONA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1517 BARCELONA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 BARCELONA WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 BARCELONA WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY offer parking?
No, 1517 BARCELONA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 BARCELONA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY have a pool?
No, 1517 BARCELONA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1517 BARCELONA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 BARCELONA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 BARCELONA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 BARCELONA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine