Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:41 PM

1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard

1515 Rose Medow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Rose Medow Boulevard, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Baytonw has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard have any available units?
1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard have?
Some of 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Rose Meadow Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

