Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
1405 Greenwood Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1405 Greenwood Dr
1405 Greenwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1405 Greenwood Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom with 2-Car Attached Garage - Property Id: 290403
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290403
Property Id 290403
(RLNE5819334)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Greenwood Dr have any available units?
1405 Greenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1405 Greenwood Dr have?
Some of 1405 Greenwood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1405 Greenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Greenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Greenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Greenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Greenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Greenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1405 Greenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Greenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Greenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1405 Greenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Greenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1405 Greenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Greenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Greenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
