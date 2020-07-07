All apartments in Baytown
1314 Burbank St., #A

1314 Burbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Burbank Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Bottom unit of a duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled home with new paint, new flooring, and new fixtures.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5072933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Burbank St., #A have any available units?
1314 Burbank St., #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 1314 Burbank St., #A currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Burbank St., #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Burbank St., #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Burbank St., #A is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Burbank St., #A offer parking?
No, 1314 Burbank St., #A does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Burbank St., #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Burbank St., #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Burbank St., #A have a pool?
No, 1314 Burbank St., #A does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Burbank St., #A have accessible units?
No, 1314 Burbank St., #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Burbank St., #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Burbank St., #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Burbank St., #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Burbank St., #A does not have units with air conditioning.

