Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

1201 Pine Street

1201 Pine · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Pine, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a corner lot featuring a spacious family room, hardwood floors, and a nice sized fenced backyard. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Pine Street have any available units?
1201 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 1201 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 1201 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 1201 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1201 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

