Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:34 AM

12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD

12 Ashleyville Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Ashleyville Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IN BAYTOWN. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS - NICE CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IN BAYTOWN. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS

(RLNE3914528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD have any available units?
12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 ASHLEYVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

