Bay City, TX
Riverway
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

Riverway

1909 Hamman Rd · (979) 227-5738
Location

1909 Hamman Rd, Bay City, TX 77414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. Sep 7

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 416-C · Avail. now

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 914 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverway.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
Riverway Apartments is nestled in a pleasant country-like environment in Bay City, Texas. Every effort has been made to provide our valued residents the maximum in comfort and convenience. Located in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Here at Riverway Apartments, our spacious one and two bedroom floor floor plans provide living at it's finest. Each plan has a washer and dryer, spacious closets, extra storage, large patio or balcony and our two bedroom plans include a cozy wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and accent bay windows. Take advantage of our community amenities as well which include a sparkling swimming pool, hydra-spa and exercise room are available for hours of fun and fitness, resident business center, playground, tennis court and sand volleyball court. We invite you to discover the joy of living at Riverway Apartments, the quaint community with friendly neighbors and professional local management.\n\nA wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: 150.00 - 250.00
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: 30 lbs, No aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverway have any available units?
Riverway has 24 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverway have?
Some of Riverway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverway currently offering any rent specials?
Riverway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverway pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverway is pet friendly.
Does Riverway offer parking?
Yes, Riverway offers parking.
Does Riverway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverway have a pool?
Yes, Riverway has a pool.
Does Riverway have accessible units?
Yes, Riverway has accessible units.
Does Riverway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverway has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverway has units with air conditioning.
