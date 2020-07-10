Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance

Riverway Apartments is nestled in a pleasant country-like environment in Bay City, Texas. Every effort has been made to provide our valued residents the maximum in comfort and convenience. Located in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Here at Riverway Apartments, our spacious one and two bedroom floor floor plans provide living at it's finest. Each plan has a washer and dryer, spacious closets, extra storage, large patio or balcony and our two bedroom plans include a cozy wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and accent bay windows. Take advantage of our community amenities as well which include a sparkling swimming pool, hydra-spa and exercise room are available for hours of fun and fitness, resident business center, playground, tennis court and sand volleyball court. We invite you to discover the joy of living at Riverway Apartments, the quaint community with friendly neighbors and professional local management.



A wonderful place to call home!