Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly clubhouse

Meadow Chase Apartments is just a half-hour from the beach and a few minutes from Bay City's quaint downtown, restaurants and shops with easy access to highways and so much more. Our gated-entry community is private, friendly and beautiful. We have studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, many of which are recently renovated and have faux-wood flooring. Our units are all-electric, with air-conditioning, microwaves, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections, and feature balconies or patios overlooking our spacious grounds. A gorgeous pool and convenient laundry room. We have community events so you can get to know your neighbors and our best in class on-site management completes the package. Come visit your new apartment home today!



Newly remodeled laundry center with state of the art washers and dryers that accept credit/debit cards.