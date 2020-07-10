All apartments in Bay City
Find more places like
Meadow Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay City, TX
/
Meadow Chase
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Meadow Chase

4901 Misty Lane · (979) 243-6941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4901 Misty Lane, Bay City, TX 77414

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Studio

MAGNOLIA-1

$570

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

SUNFLOWER-1

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

BLUE BONNET-1

$670

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

AZALEA-1

$820

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Chase.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
clubhouse
Meadow Chase Apartments is just a half-hour from the beach and a few minutes from Bay City's quaint downtown, restaurants and shops with easy access to highways and so much more. Our gated-entry community is private, friendly and beautiful. We have studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, many of which are recently renovated and have faux-wood flooring. Our units are all-electric, with air-conditioning, microwaves, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections, and feature balconies or patios overlooking our spacious grounds. A gorgeous pool and convenient laundry room. We have community events so you can get to know your neighbors and our best in class on-site management completes the package. Come visit your new apartment home today! \n\n Newly remodeled laundry center with state of the art washers and dryers that accept credit/debit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult (non refundable)
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee (one time non refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (per animal)
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1, $25 for 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Meadow Chase have any available units?
Meadow Chase offers studio floorplans starting at $570, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $620, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $820. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Meadow Chase have?
Some of Meadow Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadow Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadow Chase is pet friendly.
Does Meadow Chase offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Chase offers parking.
Does Meadow Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadow Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Chase have a pool?
Yes, Meadow Chase has a pool.
Does Meadow Chase have accessible units?
No, Meadow Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Meadow Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadow Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadow Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadow Chase has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Nichols Square Apartments
2901 Hamman Rd
Bay City, TX 77414
Riverway
1909 Hamman Rd
Bay City, TX 77414
Hunters Cove
1901 Palm Village Blvd
Bay City, TX 77414

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPearland, TXSugar Land, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXCinco Ranch, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXSealy, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston