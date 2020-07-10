All apartments in Bay City
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Hunters Cove

1901 Palm Village Blvd · (979) 383-2205
Location

1901 Palm Village Blvd, Bay City, TX 77414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18-227 · Avail. now

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit 18-212 · Avail. now

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit 18-228 · Avail. now

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-154 · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 19-162 · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 19-130 · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20-518 · Avail. now

$1,210

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1665 sqft

Unit 20-503 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,210

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1665 sqft

Unit 20-517 · Avail. now

$1,210

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1665 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunters Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
playground
Our inviting community here at Hunter's Cove Apartments offers beautiful one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment features spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring and plush carpet, fully-equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and large walk-in closets! Select units also include cozy fireplaces, a washer and dryer in-unit, and/or a private patio or balcony. Hunter's Cove Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, spend time with your family at our children's playground, or relax outdoors in one of our two refreshing swimming pools. We know you'll love our picnic area with BBQ grills, business center, and on-site dog park. For your convenience, we also offer a children's playroom in the fitness center, on-site laundry facility, 24-hour maintenance, carports, and additional storage available for rent. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Hunter's Cove Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No weight limits or breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface Lot & Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Closet With Some Units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunters Cove have any available units?
Hunters Cove has 106 units available starting at $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hunters Cove have?
Some of Hunters Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunters Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Hunters Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunters Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunters Cove is pet friendly.
Does Hunters Cove offer parking?
Yes, Hunters Cove offers parking.
Does Hunters Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunters Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunters Cove have a pool?
Yes, Hunters Cove has a pool.
Does Hunters Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Hunters Cove has accessible units.
Does Hunters Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunters Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Hunters Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hunters Cove has units with air conditioning.
