Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
618 Kelly Ct.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

618 Kelly Ct.

618 Kelly Court · No Longer Available
Location

618 Kelly Court, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Spacious Home with Master Down - This beautiful home has been freshly painted throughout IN 2017 and all carpet removed and replaced with laminate flooring. Plus there is tile in all of the wet areas and the living room. This great home won't last long. The master bedroom is downstairs with a spacious master bathroom and walk in closet. Upstairs features 2 more bedrooms and small den or office area. Fenced in backyard, 2 car garage and lawn service included. Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE3702441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Kelly Ct. have any available units?
618 Kelly Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 618 Kelly Ct. have?
Some of 618 Kelly Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Kelly Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
618 Kelly Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Kelly Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Kelly Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 618 Kelly Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 618 Kelly Ct. offers parking.
Does 618 Kelly Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Kelly Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Kelly Ct. have a pool?
No, 618 Kelly Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 618 Kelly Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 618 Kelly Ct. has accessible units.
Does 618 Kelly Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Kelly Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Kelly Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Kelly Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
