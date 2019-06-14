618 Kelly Ct.

Amenities

Very Spacious Home with Master Down - This beautiful home has been freshly painted throughout IN 2017 and all carpet removed and replaced with laminate flooring. Plus there is tile in all of the wet areas and the living room. This great home won't last long. The master bedroom is downstairs with a spacious master bathroom and walk in closet. Upstairs features 2 more bedrooms and small den or office area. Fenced in backyard, 2 car garage and lawn service included. Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



