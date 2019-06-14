Cute house in the heart of Bastrop! Move in ready the first week of July. Hardwood flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Apply fast and easy online. Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply. 5-78602
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Elizabeth have any available units?
612 Elizabeth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 612 Elizabeth have?
Some of 612 Elizabeth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Elizabeth currently offering any rent specials?
612 Elizabeth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Elizabeth pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth is pet friendly.
Does 612 Elizabeth offer parking?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth offers parking.
Does 612 Elizabeth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Elizabeth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Elizabeth have a pool?
No, 612 Elizabeth does not have a pool.
Does 612 Elizabeth have accessible units?
No, 612 Elizabeth does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Elizabeth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Elizabeth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth has units with air conditioning.