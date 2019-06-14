All apartments in Bastrop
612 Elizabeth
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:24 AM

612 Elizabeth

612 Elizabeth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

612 Elizabeth Lane, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute house in the heart of Bastrop! Move in ready the first week of July. Hardwood flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Apply fast and easy online. Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply.
5-78602

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Elizabeth have any available units?
612 Elizabeth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 612 Elizabeth have?
Some of 612 Elizabeth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Elizabeth currently offering any rent specials?
612 Elizabeth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Elizabeth pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth is pet friendly.
Does 612 Elizabeth offer parking?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth offers parking.
Does 612 Elizabeth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Elizabeth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Elizabeth have a pool?
No, 612 Elizabeth does not have a pool.
Does 612 Elizabeth have accessible units?
No, 612 Elizabeth does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Elizabeth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Elizabeth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Elizabeth has units with air conditioning.
