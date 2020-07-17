All apartments in Bastrop
253 Hidden Springs Drive

253 Hidden Springs Dr · (972) 379-7368
Location

253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 253 Hidden Springs Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr.. Turn right on Childers.

(RLNE3893437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

